Two Brisbane men have been charged after a four-wheel-drive was seen performing several allegedly dangerous manoeuvres on a North Stradbroke Island beach.
Police received information from beachgoers about 5.30pm on Friday, February 10, about a Jeep Wrangler which was seen driving in an allegedly dangerous manner on Main Beach at Point Lookout.
The four-wheel-drive was allegedly seen driving at speeds in excess of 50km/h and performing high speed turns while people were standing on the vehicle's side rails.
Police say people were also seen sitting on the bonnet of the vehicle as it travelled up and down the beach, while at one point the four-wheel-drive allegedly travelled over protected sand dunes.
Officers intercepted the vehicle and spoke with those involved before charging a 26-year-old Woolloongabba man and 22-year-old Sunnybank man with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.
The men were also fined for driving on the protected sand dunes.
Dunwich Police Station officer in charge Sergeant Darren Scanlan said the alleged behaviour was "inexcusable" and could have had disastrous outcomes.
"Witnesses stated the female standing on the side rails was holding on for dear life as the vehicle turned sharply at speed and bounced across deep wheel ruts and soft sand," he said.
"This is exactly the behaviour QPS and Qld Parks is trying to prevent across all Queensland beaches through increased patrols and enforcement, as it has resulted in deaths and serious injuries already this year."
The Brisbane men are due to appear in Cleveland Magistrates Court during March.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
