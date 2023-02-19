Redland City Bulletin

Brisbane men charged after four-wheel-drive seen performing allegedly dangerous manoeuvres on Redlands beach

JC
By Jordan Crick
February 19 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two Brisbane men have been charged after a vehicle was seen driving in an allegedly dangerous manner on Main Beach at Point Lookout.

Two Brisbane men have been charged after a four-wheel-drive was seen performing several allegedly dangerous manoeuvres on a North Stradbroke Island beach.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.