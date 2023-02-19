WIN TIX: Allelujah a story about love and aging

Transmission Films presents the superbly crafted Allelujah to be releasing in cinemas on April 6.
This A-list British cast led by Jennifer Saunders, Judi Dench, Derek Jacobi and David Bradley is based on a well-known play from British playwright Alan Bennett. Directed by Richard Eyre and from the producers of Lady in the Van, The Lost King, The Duke and Philomena.
Alleluja is a warm, humorous, and deeply moving story about surviving old age. When the geriatric ward in a small Yorkshire hospital is threatened with closure, the hospital decides to fight back. Alleluja celebrates the spirit of the elderly patients whilst paying tribute to the deep humanity of the medical staff battling with limited resources and ever-growing demand.
WIN: Australian Community Media has 10 double passes to give away across two mastheads, Redland City Bulletin and Jimboomba Times. To be in the draw to win, fill in your details below by 9am on Monday, March 27. Conditions may apply and prizes will be posted. Names will be announced online.
