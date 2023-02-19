WIN TIX: John Wick Chapter 4 coming

StudioCanal presents the highly anticipated John Wick: Chapter 4 (MA15+ Strong violence action). to be released in cinemas on March 23.
John Wick (Keanu Reeves) takes on his most lethal adversaries yet in the upcoming fourth installment of the series. With the price on his head ever increasing, Wick takes his fight against the High Table global as he seeks out the most powerful players in the underworld, from New York to Paris to Osaka to Berlin.
Starring Keanu Reeves, Lawrence Fishburne, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgard, Scott Adkins, Natalia Tena, and Clancy Brown Chad Stahelski, the movie is based on characters by Derek Kolstad.
WIN: Australian Community Media has 10 double passes to give away across two mastheads, Redland City Bulletin and Jimboomba Times. To be in the draw to win, fill in your details below by 9am on Monday, March 27. Conditions may apply and prizes will be posted. Names will be announced online.
