Wedding Belles is the theme of a new textile display at Redland Museum.
Each gown is unique and features clothes worn by both bride and groom.
This new display features beautiful and fragile wedding gowns, including a grey silk taffeta gown from the 1860s which has to be protected and can only be displayed for short periods of time. It is contained in a special archival box, using many sheets of acid free paper, created by Dr Michael Marendy in 2001. Marendy noted as one of the top textile conservators in Queensland.
On one of the gowns is a gold locket which belonged to a daughter in the Sherrin family, one of the first families to settle in Cleveland in 1860.
An unusual silk wedding gown from 1938 features fringing and a design reminiscent of the flapper era.
The featured groom's black dinner suit belonged to Mr Salmon who owned the Pink Shop at Ormiston and built many beautiful timber items for the Anglican Church at Ormiston. The suit was donated by his daughter, Kath McNeilly OAM.
The Redland Museum is at 60 Smith Street, Cleveland and is open every day from 10am to 3pm. Enquiries to 3286 3494, redlandmuseum.org.au.
