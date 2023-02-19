Redland City Bulletin

Historic wedding finery on display at Redland museum

Updated February 19 2023 - 11:51am, first published 11:41am
Gold Locket worn by the daughter of the Sherrin family one of the first settlers in Cleveland in the 1860'
Michael Marendy working on a wedding dress in 2001

Wedding Belles is the theme of a new textile display at Redland Museum.

