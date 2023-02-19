Tribute band keeps Pearl Jam alive

Bass player for Alive The Pearl Jam Show Judd Jeffs says it is the band's energy that keeps audience spellbound.
Alive is one of a number of tribute bands to play at Tribfest, coming to the Alexandra Hills Hotel on March 25.
The line up also includes Killer Queen Experience, Arrival (The Music Of ABBA), Alive Pearl Jam Show, Mr. Brightside (The Killers tribute), David Bowie Show, Meatloaf - The Greatest Hits, Sex And Chocolate - Motown Sounds, Livin' Lovin' Zeppelin, Kissperience, and The Ultimate Creedence, ensuring a TribFest best of the best experience.
"It is pretty cool when a great bunch of bands get together and do their thing. There is lots of variety and usually it draws a massive crowd," Jeffs said.
Jeffs said he believed it was the enthusiasm and energy of Alive that made the band an integral part of the festival.
"We are big fans of Pearl Jam. Oddly, we have even been told that we all look the part - sort of. It was always a joke with the drummer that he looked the part. It's always been easy for us especially when we wear the right clothes. We focus on the early years when Pearl Jam was extremely energetic and crazy on stage. We play the music of the first three albums," he said.
Alive features Mark Hennessey on vocals, Gordon Andie on drums and Nathan Moore and Aaron Croft on guitar.
"We are all in other bands, but we find it pretty cool to put out Pearl Jam music. I guess it is our era," he said.
With a massive back catalogue of studio albums spanning more than three decades and record sales exceeding 80 million worldwide, Pearl Jam has not only survived being the most popular band of the 90's grunge explosion, but thrived in its aftermath to become one of the most influential and enduring rock acts of all time.
Hits include Betterman, Daughter, Last Kiss, Alive, Jeremy, Even Flow and Animal.
TribFest is an 18+ event staged from 1pm on March 25 at the Alexandra Hills Hotel.
Tickets are $60 or two for $110 + booking fee. Book on events.humanitix.com/tribefest-downunder-2023-at-the-alex-hills-hotel
