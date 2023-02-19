Redland City Bulletin

Tribfest features a range of bands featuring all the hits

By Linda Muller
Updated February 19 2023 - 12:59pm, first published 12:42pm
Alive brings the music of Pearl Jam to Tribfest on March 25 at the Alexandra Hills Hotel. Alive is known for a high energy performance.
Tribute band keeps Pearl Jam alive

Bass player for Alive The Pearl Jam Show Judd Jeffs says it is the band's energy that keeps audience spellbound.

