There was plenty of smiles all around the fishing community this past week. Great fishing weather, and the fish were biting.
The artificial reefs all produced sweetlip, tusk fish, a few cod, Moses perch and plenty of snapper.
Unfortunately, the sharks were also after their share of the catch, and the Harry Atkinson Artificial Reef was heavily 'taxed' with many anglers only landing half a fish.
With the dolphins also hanging around the flotilla, which fishes Harry Atkinson's on calm days, I always feel sorry to be returning undersized fish into the water with the dolphins making a meal of these fish.
Our shore fishing has also been good, with many fine bream caught from the rock wall along the Raby Bay foreshore.
Whiting is also giving anglers some action. Worms are premium bait, but yabbies are also attracting fish.
My old fishing mate swears by using ox heart for bait when fishing for whiting.
Crabs are worth targeting, and the mud crabs are still being caught close to the mangroves and up the creeks. The sand crabs are not as plentiful, but one can still catch a feed.
One local religiously puts out his pots and says even one legal crab in your quota of pots still gives you four crabs.
Crab bait seems to vary between anglers, with a punctured tin of cat food, mullet, and chicken frames on the list of favourite baits.
I keep my fish frames and give them to a mate, and he does well with them, so use what you have handy, and you can be crabbing.
Ben Simpson, a resident of Coochiemudlo Island, sent in this great report.
"What can I say? Fishing is a funny thing - I normally don't catch that much during the day, more of a way to relax, watching the ships go past and the occasional turtle popping its head up to say hello," he said.
"I have the most success when the tides are high and dropping at dusk - however, on a cloudy Friday afternoon, I got onto a school of snapper (amongst other fish). I got five snapper within an hour (took four home and one released) all were between 38-40cm.
"People keep asking me, 'what's the secret to catching so many fish?', to be honest, it is putting in the time. You need to be there when the fish are there. Sometimes I get lucky."
Send any fishing questions or photographs or organise a coaching session with Michael at desdavidmichael@gmail.com
