Redland City Bulletin

Great weather brings fish and crabs to bait in Moreton Bay

By Michael Des David
February 20 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coochiemudlo Island resident and avid fisherman Ben Simpson with snapper. Picture supplied

There was plenty of smiles all around the fishing community this past week. Great fishing weather, and the fish were biting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.