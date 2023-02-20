Redland City Bulletin

Redlands United clinch three points in home Kappa Pro Series clash with SWQ Thunder

By Ray Gardner
Updated February 20 2023 - 4:11pm, first published 4:00pm
Michael Lee earned Redlands the win when his shot was deflected past the Thunder keeper for a match-sealing goal. Picture by Ray Gardner

Redlands United have taken valuable points from their first competition home game for 2023 with a 2-1 win over SWQ Thunder in the Kappa Pro Series.

