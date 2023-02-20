Redlands United have taken valuable points from their first competition home game for 2023 with a 2-1 win over SWQ Thunder in the Kappa Pro Series.
A goal early in each half was enough to earn the Red Devils the three points in a hotly contested game.
Redlands Ryo Emoto nearly opened the scoring after just two minutes following some great fast build-up play.
Soon after, with Thunder pressing high, Redlands Keeper Ryan Govan drove the ball long to Peter Klaassen, whose lob of the SWQ Keeper hit the crossbar and came down to Jack Skinner who calmly slotted the ball past the keeper to open the scoring for the Red Devils.
Redlands could have extended their lead on a number of occasions in the next 10 minutes only to be denied by the goal posts and the SWQ keeper who made multiple saves during an attacking raid by the Red Devils.
Thunder did not drop their heads and created a number of chances during the remainder of the half, culminating in a goal on 37 minutes when Redlands were unable to clear a cross, allowing Jack Debortoli to drill the ball home to equal the score.
The second half started in the same fashion as the first and the Red Devils took the lead when with just over a minute played, with Michael Lee drilling a first-time shot which deflected off a defender past the keeper to give Redlands a 2-1 advantage.
Despite both sides creating chances there was no further addition to the scoreline. Redlands United ran out 2-1 winners.
Redlands United head coach Daniel Varma said his side had worked extremely hard over the past five weeks.
"That said, we know it wasn't our best performance tonight but we won the match and most managers will tell you this is the sign of a good team," he said.
"We've all worked so hard to be back in the NPL and I know the whole squad and the club are looking forward the upcoming season.
"No better way to start than with the defending league champions next Saturday."
The Red Devils will commence their 2023 NPL men's season when they travel to Richlands to take on defending NPL Men's Premiers Lions FC. The game kicks off at 7pm with the under 23s at 3.30pm.
Redlands played Lions in round one of the Kappa Pro Series in a good preparation for the season, eventually losing out 2-0 to two late second half goals to Lions.
