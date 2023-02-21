A student-centred learning approach Advertising Feature

Birkdale South State School is a high quality state education facility that has been preparing students for successful futures in the Redland City area since 1982.



At Birkdale South, we design learning opportunities with a focus on every child reaching their potential.



Teachers and staff are committed to delivering engaging learning where each student's needs are understood and catered for.

When you ask our students and families what they love most about Birkdale South State School, you will hear them discuss a sense of community and connection.



Our families return each generation and we now have grandparents volunteering at our school who sent their children here and now their grandchildren are part of our school community.



We believe that developing and maintaining relationships with students, families and the community is foundational to the learning that students experience through access to a range of academic, social, physical and cultural learning opportunities.

Birkdale South State School is currently expanding the range of extension activities for our students.



We continue our Instrumental Music Program in both strings and band and our arts teacher is preparing our students for this year's school musical where all students who share will participate as part of our Arts Program.



Chess Club continues with our students having opportunities to participate three times a year with other schools through The Gardiner Chess Competition.



Through our science curriculum, students in Years 5 and 6 annually participate in science competitions at a local high school and historically have been very successful against all Redlands schools both state and private.



Birkdale South has two full time health and physical education teachers who look for every opportunity to expand our young people's exposure to sport and fitness.



Twice a week students may attend before school coaching in preparation for school, district and state events.



We also offer a swimming program for students from Prep to Year 6 at a local pool as part of our program.

Through our students having an active voice in the direction of our programming, we are commencing a lunch time program for our older students to learn more about mindfulness and utilising art for the heart in their daily lives.



A range of extension activities identified by our students are also underway to support engagement and broadening students' learning experiences beyond basic curriculum.

Birkdale South is leading the way with our goal of systematically teaching literacy in Prep - Year 6 across all learning areas.



Our staff are supported by a full time speech language pathologist and intervention team who work with teachers to analyse regular literacy data to design and implement timely boost groups or extension.



We have a case management approach to teaching and learning to focus on our goal of every student reaching their potential.

Our school has well maintained grounds with spacious ovals, updated facilities, well-resourced library and every classroom has access to an outdoor learning area.



Our students benefit from a range of technology for learning in every classroom and we have a Bring Your Own Device Program which supports this.

Our school seeks to set the agenda in an environment with high community capital and well-developed partnership links with early childhood agencies, high performing high schools, universities and local industries.



Make Birkdale South State School your school of choice in the Redlands and join our community where strong connections and supporting student potential is valued by staff, families and students.