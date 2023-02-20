The Old SchoolHouse Gallery will showcase nine female artists from across south-east Queensland in the Broadstrokes collective for its March exhibition.
'Connected by Thread' features a range of materials and techniques like dyeing, painting, sketching, hand and machine stitching, printing, stamping, collage, embroidery, and assemblage and will open at the gallery Thursday, March 2.
Broadstrokes artist Suzanne Marshall said group members had exhibited across Australia, the US, Taiwan, France and New Zealand.
"The name 'Broadstrokes' reflects that we 'Broads' come from a wide range of employment and artistic backgrounds," she said.
"Strokes' refers to the motion of mark making, acknowledging, and recognising that each of us is inspired to work from our own perspective."
The gallery will host an opening event on Saturday, March 4 from 5pm, with the exhibition to continue until Sunday, April 2.
Members will also host an International Women's Day Morning Tea on Wednesday, March 8 from 10am.
Gallery member Bev Perel will display some of her 'suffragette' quilts and talk about the history of the day and origin and meaning behind the colours of International Women's Day, purple, white and green.
The Gallery is open Thursday through Sunday and on public holidays, with free entry and free parking on site.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
