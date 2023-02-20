Redland City Bulletin

Broadstrokes female artists showcased at Old SchoolHouse Gallery

Emily Lowe
By Emily Lowe
February 21 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Broadstroles members Suzanne, Jane, Kate, Rebecca, Kathryn, Merody, Christine, Ali and Mel above two detail works by Merody Buglar and Jane Rundle. Pictures supplied

The Old SchoolHouse Gallery will showcase nine female artists from across south-east Queensland in the Broadstrokes collective for its March exhibition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Lowe

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.