A multimillion-dollar overhaul of all four bay island ferry terminals has hit another milestone with the new Russell Island facility welcoming its first passengers this month.
Redland City Council and the state government have poured almost $50 million into the island transport hubs in a bid to provide more reliable and accessible services for residents.
An additional $2 million is also being injected into the Russell Island car park, providing 64 additional parking spaces, wildlife-friendly LED lighting and amenity improvements.
In a further win for islanders, the old pontoon will also be open to residents for fishing and to moor their boats or recreational vessels.
The major transport overhaul comes as the latest census data shows the bay islands are continuing to experience rapid growth, with the Russell Island population increasing 30 per cent between 2016 and 2021.
A funding agreement between the two levels of government for the ferry terminal upgrades is worth $48.6 million, with the state government tipping in $31.5 million and council $17.1 million.
The first ferry service departed the new Russell Island pontoon about 11am on Monday, February 6, with a grand opening set down for April to mark the project's official completion.
Cr Julie Talty said the new facility delivered on council's promise for safe, reliable and accessible transport to and from the Redlands mainland.
"The completion of this new ferry terminal is more than just an exciting addition to island infrastructure," she said.
"It marks the first step in the final run to completion of the Southern Moreton Bay Islands ferry terminal upgrade project.
"This is one of the largest, and possibly the most important, marine infrastructure projects we have seen for the Southern Moreton Bay Islands."
Cr Mark Edwards said the final project works would dramatically improve transport to and from the island and make a significant difference for residents.
Other improvements include a dedicated bus and drop-off zone, bike rack, improved pedestrian footpaths, new lighting and provision for future electric vehicle charging stations.
"As well as these modern new arrival and departure facilities, islanders look forward to the ongoing revitalisation of their marine precinct," Cr Edwards said.
"This project should be all wrapped up by the middle of this year. This includes Redland City Council's $2 million car park upgrade with an additional 64 parking spaces."
Redlands MP Kim Richards said the project's next stage would involve dismantling the temporary access gangway and repurposing it for recreational boating.
"The last stage will focus on landside works and will include completing the new amenities block," she said.
"The Palaszczuk Labor Government is getting on with building new ferry terminals, making it easier for our coastal communities to get around."
Upcoming milestones for the other bay islands included a passenger switchover for the new Macleay Island ferry terminal, as well as pontoon float-outs for Karragarra and Lamb islands, all scheduled for April.
Mayor Karen Williams said the switch marked an important step for the landscape-changing project.
"It is fantastic to see our residents and visitors take the first step in using a new ferry terminal that will set the scene for our ever-developing Southern Moreton Bay Islands," Cr Williams said.
"The terminal's quality and design will allow users a much-improved transport experience linking the SMBI to the rest of Redlands Coast ..."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
