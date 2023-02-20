Redland City Bulletin

Bay island transport overhaul hits major milestone as Russell Island ferry terminal welcomes first passengers

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated February 21 2023 - 8:08am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cr Mark Edwards and Cr Julie Talty at the opening of the Russell Island ferry terminal this month. Picture supplied

A multimillion-dollar overhaul of all four bay island ferry terminals has hit another milestone with the new Russell Island facility welcoming its first passengers this month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.