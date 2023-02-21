A Victoria Point resident who has spent several years campaigning for improved safety near her property says she has been left feeling like a criminal after being handed a Redland City Council ban.
Maria Sealy, who has been living with her husband at their Sycamore Parade home for almost four decades, said she was "shocked" to receive a ban and had already appealed the decision.
The long-time resident has been active in her push for improved management and surveillance of a public easement behind her property which connects the estate to Victoria Point Town Centre.
She claims anti-social behaviour and crime issues in the area, known as Teak Lane, have been ongoing for about 18 years and include drug use, truancy, vandalism, graffiti and public urination.
A letter from council chief executive Andrew Chesterman to Mrs Sealy advises that she has been banned from calling the council and restricted from mentioning matters related to Teak Lane in written correspondence.
Council has also blocked her from sending any security footage of incidents captured on her cameras, while access to council premises must be for "legitimate" business and not to discuss the easement.
Mr Chesterman wrote in the letter that Mrs Sealy had shown unreasonable persistence and a lack of cooperation in her requests to council and restrictions would remain in place for 12 months.
"Over a period of two weeks you have emailed on more than 12 occasions regarding the accessway," the letter read.
"Council has been accommodating to your concerns ... since the community consultation opened in 2010."
The restrictions are similar to those which were imposed on two Birkdale residents in mid-2022 after a long battle relating to a housing development on Gardenia Drive.
Mrs Sealy said she disagreed with the council ban and felt it was unfairly punishing the wrong party.
"When we were sent this letter we were gutted and shocked, because we are the ones who look after this area and maintain it," she said.
"Next month is our 40 year anniversary of getting our keys to this house. We were young, it was 1983 and for the first 20 years it was paradise.
"It is getting worse. We are the only security guard with our cameras. There is no one here."
Mrs Sealy, who described Teak Lane as "no man's land", has taken her concerns to several stakeholders including council, neighbouring businesses, a local school and politicians.
"This hasn't just been happening now, this has been going on for years, especially with the groups of gangs and thugs coming in and congregating around the gate area," she said.
"They use this back area. They know we have cameras so every time they come through they pull their hoodies down and all this kind of stuff.
"To put it in perspective, everyone lives [peacefully] in a home in the Redlands. We don't have that luxury here since this has all happened.
"Every day as soon as the gate is opened we wonder what is going to happen."
Redland City Council said in a previous response to the Redland City Bulletin that it would engage in many months of correspondence with customers before enforcing restrictions.
"Customers can appeal a restriction by lodging an Administrative Action Complaint with council," a spokeswoman said.
"The policy and guideline applies to council employees and councillors."
Mrs Sealy has long maintained that council has failed to live up to its Designing Safe Spaces commitment, which states that it will provide "public spaces that are safe, secure and free from fear of crime".
"Why should we leave our home. We built here and we have looked after the land," she said.
"Have a look around and you can see how vulnerable we have been."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
