Redland City Bulletin

Victoria Point resident disputes Redland City Council ban as push continues for safety improvements

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated February 21 2023 - 5:37pm, first published 4:00pm
Victoria Point resident Maria Sealy, pictured here in 2022, has appealed a ban restricting her contact with Redland City Council.

A Victoria Point resident who has spent several years campaigning for improved safety near her property says she has been left feeling like a criminal after being handed a Redland City Council ban.

JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist

Local News

