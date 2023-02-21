A Redlands school is embracing Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the classroom to help students and teachers improve their work and learn new skills.
Teachers at Sheldon College are using the AI program ChatGPT as a tool in the classroom to help their students understand the power of ever-changing technology and learn about academic integrity.
The program is a machine learning model created by OpenAI trained using internet data, launched in November 2022.
It can create nearly any type of text including essays, writing and debugging codes, email responses or summarising texts.
Director of teaching and learning Brenton Campbell said the use of AI could revolutionise education at the school.
"...The teachers at Sheldon College are working alongside each other, leaders, and students to embrace the opportunity to use this technology tool," he said.
"Students are being assigned homework tasks from ChatGPT and they are being shown ChatGPT's use in the classroom."
Mr Campbell said a bonus of the program was its ability to teach academic integrity by highlighting the difference between user generated work and that created by AI.
"By teaching students about keeping genuine, honest, authenticity about their work, academic integrity and thinking strategies become the process," he said.
"Teachers are planning to chunk sections of a response, to annotate a response in alignment with criteria and to teach students meaningful thinking techniques, to nurture success in their students.
"By editing and improving writing, students are thinking about their work. By annotating a response in alignment with the specified criteria, they can enhance the response to make it fit for purpose.
"If anything, ChatGPT will encourage students to be more proactive with their writing to ensure that their response meets the success criteria of learning, of the assessment task and of the provided rubric."
Sheldon College Principal Ms Kate Mortimer said the technology would not be used in every lesson but would become a valuable tool in the classroom.
"It means that educators can see the potential use of this technology through its intentional use in their classroom," she said.
"We need to teach our young people its benefits and that thinking and processes have not changed".
