Communities across the Redlands are set to benefit from the latest round of Council grants to fund activities and events for bayside residents to enjoy.
Redland City Council has opened round two of its 2022-23 Community Grants program.
The grants assist community organisations and individuals looking to deliver projects and initiatives in the Redlands to benefit residents.
Mayor Karen Williams said the three categories for funding were project support, organisation support and conservation support to allow a range of groups to apply.
"Council looks forward to receiving applications for a wide range of projects that will deliver fun, engaging events that also deliver clear benefits and enjoyment to local residents," Cr Williams said.
"All community activities which encourage participation and engagement are welcomed and these can encompass everything from sports and recreation to music, the arts and environmental activities.
"Previous successful applications include volunteer support programs, a community choir, education and support for beekeepers to protect local beehives, and in-home support for multiple birth families."
The Conservation category offers funding up to $10,000 for education and awareness of wildlife, art projects with an environmental theme and wildlife carer projects relating to injured wildlife in the Redlands.
The Organisation Support category is for community organisations to improve planning, governance and management practices, with funding up to $3000 available.
The Project Support category can receive up to $10,000 for one-off projects, events or activities that provide positive outcomes in the areas of environmental, sport and recreation, cultural heritage, arts, community or economic development.
Applicants can book a time to meet with Council's grants team to discuss their projects and seek guidance. Applications for Community Grants close on 19 March 2023.
For more information visit Council's Grants and sponsorship webpage.
