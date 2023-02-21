Redland City Bulletin

Council grants support projects and events for Redlands community

February 22 2023 - 8:00am
Community Grants are available in three categories, including conservation. Picture supplied

Communities across the Redlands are set to benefit from the latest round of Council grants to fund activities and events for bayside residents to enjoy.

