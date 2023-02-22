Redland City Bulletin

Cleveland rugby league fan's glimpse into World Club Championship

Emily Lowe
By Emily Lowe
Updated February 22 2023 - 5:14pm, first published 4:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Henry Hulse with Lewis Dodd after Dodd kicked the match winning drop goal in Golden point. Picture supplied

A Cleveland rugby league fanatic was treated to the trip of a lifetime when he was hand-picked as a ball boy for the World Club Challenge in Sydney.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Lowe

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.