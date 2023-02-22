A Cleveland rugby league fanatic was treated to the trip of a lifetime when he was hand-picked as a ball boy for the World Club Challenge in Sydney.
Redland Parrots young-gun Harry Hulse is a proud Queensland supporter, born and bred in the Redlands and a "massive" fan of the ST Helens Saints, according to his father, Dominic Hulse.
Mr Hulse said his son was born and bred in the Redlands but that his family originally hailed from Saint Helens UK.
"Harry was invited by Saints CEO Mike Rush, St Helens to be their official ball boy for the World Club Challenge game versus Penrith Panthers on Saturday in Sydney," Mr Hulse said.
The World Club Challenge is an annual event which brings together winners of the top Rugby League competitions across Australasia and Europe for competition.
Mr Hulse said Harry was given a glimpse into the lives of some of his favourite sporting stars.
"This granted Harry full access to the team at the captains run and then on game day the official role of ball boy," he said.
To top it off, the Saints clinched victory over the Penrith Panthers 13-12 with a field goal in Golden Point overtime after a nail biting game.
"At full time, after lifting the trophy, he made his way in to the sheds to sing the Saints song as official World Club Champions," Mr Hulse said.
"It was an awesome day and one he will never forget."
