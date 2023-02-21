Redland City Bulletin

Community consulted on upgrade planning for major Redlands roads

JC
By Jordan Crick
February 22 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A footprint of the area that is subject to planning for upgrades. Picture from Transport and Main Roads

The state government and Main Roads Department is asking the community to have their say on the future of three major Redlands roads.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.