The state government and Main Roads Department is asking the community to have their say on the future of three major Redlands roads.
Consultation will look at upgrades on Mount Cotton Road, Redland Bay Road and the Redland Sub-Arterial Road, which includes the Double Jump Road, Ney Road and Taylor Road intersections.
Residents are invited to attend information sessions at Mount Cotton and Victoria Point over the coming weeks and lodge their comments with Transport and Main Roads before consultation ends on March 12.
Springwood MP Mick de Brenni said the project would build on recent enhancements delivered on Mount Cotton Road as part of the state government's $3.9 billion investment in road and transport projects.
"This project is a direct result of advocacy and cooperation across local residents, police and the transport department and I thank everyone for working together with me on this," he said.
Redlands MP Kim Richards said community feedback would play an important role in future upgrades of the roads.
"The Redlands is growing and it's important we get the planning done now so our road network can keep up," she said.
"No one knows these roads better than the people who use them everyday and we want to know your concerns, suggestions and recommendations."
The state government announced in late 2021 that it would spend $1.5 million on planning for road improvements, including looking at increased capacity to improve traffic flow, efficiency and safety.
Plans came under fire from residents and the opposition who claimed the study would cover the same ground as a Labor-led project dating back to 2007.
Sheldon man Jason Healey questioned at the time why more time needed to be invested in planning when upgrades had already been proposed.
"At the end of the day, they should just put that money into the plans that have already been done," he said.
Capalaba MP Don Brown said it was exciting to see community consultation getting under way.
"Community consultation is incredibly important, because we want to make sure future upgrades meets the needs of locals," Mr Brown said.
"This consultation will look at potential upgrades of Mount Cotton Road, Redland Bay Road and the Redland Sub-Arterial Road, which are all incredibly important for this area."
A tender for the planning study on Redland Sub-Arterial Road between Mount Gravatt-Capalaba Road and Tingalpa Creek was recently awarded to Arup.
The community can provide their feedback before March 12 at yoursay-projects.tmr.qld.gov.au/mount-cotton-road-and-redland-bay-road.
Thursday, February 23, 3-6pm
Mount Cotton Central, 101 Valley Way, Mount Cotton
Saturday, February 25, 9-1pm
Victoria Point Shopping Centre, corner of Bunker and Cleveland-Redland Bay Roads
Thursday, March 2, 3-6pm
Victoria Point Shopping Centre
Saturday, March 4, 9-1pm
Mount Cotton Central
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
