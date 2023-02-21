She was only 152cm tall, but she made big footprints.
So says Sue Tyler on speaking about her mother Sylvia Davis, of Macleay Island who died aged 92 on November 28 last year.
The family scattered her ashes, together with her husband Jack's at what would have been their 71st wedding anniversary at Redland Bay in December.
Sylvia Davis's island legacy was celebrated at a memorial service, attended by about 80 people at the Macleay Island bowls club on February 16
In speaking at the service, Lion Club member Wally Crook said Ms Davis was an active woman who always had her say.
Ms Tyler said she was a woman with a big voice, a voice which advocated for many of the services currently enjoyed on the island.
"She had a cockney London accent. She was very forthright and got things done. She was small, but she had a big voice," Ms Tyler said.
Mr and Ms Davis bought land on the island in 1976, building there in 1981.
"They moved there because Dad loved the sea. He worked in the merchant navy and later for the federal police. When he retired he wanted to get away and they made Macleay Island their home," Ms Tyler said.
Ms Davis was a founding member of the bowls club, the golf club, the Tingira boat club, the Progress Association and the Macleay Island Arts Centre. She was also an original founder of the Ex-servicemen and Women Association. This group had the original cenotaph and a flagpole from the Girl Guides on the island.
Ms Davis was also instrumental in starting the island's Bay Island Brownie group and later Girl Guides, ultimately becoming District Commissioner and gaining an Australia Day award.
"They moved to the island to retire and never stopped. They also helped with arts and crafts at the school. It seems there weren't too many places not touched by Mum's community spirit."
Ms Tyler said her mother was a vibrant woman who always said her piece.
"Too bad if nobody liked it. She would get her point across and apologise afterwards. She was a glass half-full kind of person."
Ms Davis leaves two of three children, seven grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and five great great grandchildren. Her story was done as an oral history project by Elisabeth Gondwe in 2003.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.