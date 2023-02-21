Redland City Bulletin

Hiranya releases an illustrated poetry book

By Linda Muller
Updated February 21 2023 - 10:47pm, first published 10:38pm
Hiranya Ranawake expresses her creativity through art and poetry.
Canticle of the Rainbow explores the cycle of life through drawings and verse

The creative expression of fashion designer Hiranya Ranawake of Thorneside has taken a new direction with her recent release of a poetry book.

