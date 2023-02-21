The creative expression of fashion designer Hiranya Ranawake of Thorneside has taken a new direction with her recent release of a poetry book.
Entitled Canticle of the Rainbow, the book explores the cycle of life through drawings and verse with metaphoric reference to rainbows and the four seasons.
Ms Ranawake said the book had its seeds in explanatory pieces she used to describe her art work.
"This was the place I started, using some of these and over time this escalated to a little book," she said.
"The statements on the art work led me to the next level and those thoughts were realised into poems. I try to use the right words and say something that is therapeutic to me and which resonates with other people."
The book has four chapters, each containing 30 to 60 poems.
"I share the relationship of nature with the human element. I trace the stages of life in a poetic way, exploring being a young person, a teenager, in a marriage, family relationships and finally death. I use the rainbow to tell the story about each stage. The poems are all separate but interconnected in a different way," she said.
Ms Ranawake said she used poetry as a form of self expression to cope with difficult times, particularly around her father's death during Covid lock down.
"It was tough coping with the whole thing. He was one of my favourite people. I coped by turning to writing and painting," she said.
Ms Ranawake also works with mixed media in creative figurative works and is keen to try oils and work on creating larger works.
Her work is sold through Bluethumb, an online Australian art gallery in Melbourne. https://bluethumb.com.au/gallery-hmr and through Ms Ranawake's website huesbyhiranya.com/about
The Canticle of the Rainbow was released through Amazon UK on November 30, 2022 and is available online for $21 (213 pages with colour illustrations). amazon.uk (Ebook and soft cover) amzn.eu/d/jjVeddU and also through Blurb Books Australia: (soft and hard cover) https://au.blurb.com/b/11356663-the-canticle-of-the-rainbow
