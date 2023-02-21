Vintage caravan nostalgic

Redland City Bulletin

Caravan brings on the nostalgia

By Linda Muller
Updated February 21 2023 - 10:57pm, first published 10:47pm
Vicky Macdonald of Macleay Island has grand plans for this vintage Carapark caravan.
It resembles an oversized toaster, and one day the 1954 Carapark caravan will pop back to its former glory.

