Vintage caravan nostalgic

It resembles an oversized toaster, and one day the 1954 Carapark caravan will pop back to its former glory.
For now it sits in the Macleay Island yard of Bruce and Vicky Macdonald, a nostalgic reminder of an earlier time and of its former owner.
The van was brought to the island by the late Sylvia Davis, an outspoken advocate for the community since moving to the island in 1981. Sylvia died aged 92 in November, 2022.
"It's not just about the van itself for me. The van was used as an art studio and my mother was an artist. It makes me think of her. It also reminds of all the good works Sylvia did for the island, a legacy we all enjoy today. I remember her with great affection and a smile," Ms Macdonald said.
Ms Davis was instrumental in establishing the Girl Guides, Macleay Island Art Centre, was a founding member of both the golf and bowls clubs and dabbled in sailing with Tingira.
Ms Macdonald said she was overjoyed to stumble across the van, describing it as a 'hidden treasure'.
The van is made of aluminium and is hand riveted. It has an original aluminium sink and hand pump of its era. There is a porthole window and hatch.
"I saw it and fell in love. There is something special about its shape. It's easy to first think it's a horse float. My husband has also become inspired to repair and restore it."
Ms Davies daughter Sue Tyler said the van was towed from Adelaide in 1970 but was never used for holidays.
"Dad was a gunna-do and we never got to go on those holidays. When he got sick, Mum used it as her art studio and it became something of a sanctuary," Ms Tyler said.
"We bought it for storage, but we plan on doing it up and using it," Ms Macdonald said.
In purchasing the van, Ms Macdonald said she also unearthed some of Ms Davis' art works and equipment.
"I felt like I had stepped back in time. It is a privilege to have some of her own artwork. There's even a 1940s cigarette poster there."
"The art creates the seed of conversations. There is an easel there for example and I like to think of all the places on the island that easel was taken. I hope to take it to some new and different places too. What was once a place where she kept her creativity and her heart is a place I hope to make into my own space for creativity. I think of her with joy and sadness. Sadness that she has passed away and joy for the wonderful life she had."
Ms Macdonald said the art and the artist reminded her of her own mother, Dolly Olson, a noted artist and illustrator.
"They didn't both just share a love of art though. They were both feisty personalities - wonderful and sparky. If it wasn't for women like these, the community wouldn't be what it is today."
Ms Macdonald runs Bay Music and offers art courses on the island.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.