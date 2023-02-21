Vintage caravan nostalgic

"The art creates the seed of conversations. There is an easel there for example and I like to think of all the places on the island that easel was taken. I hope to take it to some new and different places too. What was once a place where she kept her creativity and her heart is a place I hope to make into my own space for creativity. I think of her with joy and sadness. Sadness that she has passed away and joy for the wonderful life she had."