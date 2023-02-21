So It Goes: Coffee from a grandie

It's enough to make me want to drink coffee.
Being offered a cup isn't so rare, even from those who know that I don't drink it.
It's a sociable thing to do and usually my friends who know me well are pretty quick to change their drinking directions and bring me some cold water instead of a coffee.
But let's face it, being asked for a coffee is never about drinking coffee. Being asked for a coffee is being asked to hang out, to chat, to have a drink of some sort, to chew the cud, to be with friends.
So when my 11-year-old grand daughter offered me a cup of coffee, I was simply thrilled. Did she in fact realise that drinking coffee, even with a person who doesn't drink coffee, is an invitation to be together?
To me the moment was more than that.
This innocuous and very polite offer shifted something permanently in our relationship - at least it did for me.
There she was looking at me expectantly, offering to brew me a cup while I sat ensconced on the lounge, allegedly looking after her.
Just who was looking after who? I had been asked to babysit, but any 11-year-old with a coffee brain is no baby. In fact, there she was looking after me.
It was a nice moment and one that made me realise that not only was she getting older (high school next year), but so was I. Grandma needed looking after too.
It was a curious shift from caring for two-year-old twins and a baby in one family or a five and seven year old in the other. The baby trio involves lots of nappy changes and snacks, silly games, dressing up and dealing with tantrums. The five and seven year olds involve games of Mums and Dads, building Lego masterpieces and finding the edges of 1000-piece puzzles.
And there I am with family number three, getting looked after while they play their various games, pop dinner on, set the table and tell me the house rules.
I like all of my little families I get to spend time with.
I do know I am reading more into the coffee offer than it was meant to be. It was probably just a show-off moment, to show me yet another life skill -- sort of like skipping or swimming or being able to spell.
But regardless of the intent, hopefully there will be plenty of offers of drinks in my future.
