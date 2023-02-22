Redland City Bulletin

Former federal MP Andrew Laming calls for remote camps in push to tackle youth crime crisis

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated February 22 2023 - 5:42pm, first published 4:00pm
Former federal MP Andrew Laming has outlined his solutions to curb the youth crime crisis.

Former federal MP Andrew Laming says establishing remote camps in areas such as Mount Isa and Longreach will drive down rates of repeat offending and take more hardened youth criminals off Queensland streets.

