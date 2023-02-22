Former federal MP Andrew Laming says establishing remote camps in areas such as Mount Isa and Longreach will drive down rates of repeat offending and take more hardened youth criminals off Queensland streets.
His claims come as he plans a return to the political spotlight next week with a youth justice forum at Wellington Point, where experts will discuss solutions to curb the current rates of violent thefts and home invasions in Redlands.
The former MP has called for dangerous and repeat youth offenders to be taken off the streets and relocated to remote areas where they would be banned from using social media and provided with education and training.
He said about 100 cattle properties would be required in remote areas such as Mount Isa, Longreach and Normanton so young criminals were stationed hundreds of kilometres away from major town centres and cut off from their peers.
Under his proposal, youths under 15 would receive an education while older offenders would train for a qualification and only be allowed back into the community after securing a full-time job. No more than two youths would be permitted at any one location.
The proposal is similar to suggestions put forward by Russell Field, who told the Redland City Bulletin this month that the government should be looking at early intervention methods such as re-education camps for repeat offenders.
Mr Laming said relocation would also take pressure off the state's overcrowded watchouses and youth detention centres, while providing a cash injection in the regions and opening up job opportunities for counsellors and support workers in those areas.
"Now they have gone back to the old rule that it [breach of bail] is an offence, they are going to have a tsunami of youth with nowhere to go," he said.
"This is where I am calling for a middle ground between catch and release and detention. That middle ground is relocation.
"On a second offence, or a first offence if you are drug addicted, violent, have firearms or mental health issues, you are relocated to a remote location and provided with therapy, counseling and living skills, or education if you are under 15.
"The focus on relocation is to come back with a qualification and entry to an earmarked job. You don't come back until you have a job full-time."
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk introduced breach of bail as an offence for youths this week after an avalanche of public pressure, including a petition signed by more than 150,000 people.
The policy endorsement comes despite multiple members of the Labor cabinet publicly criticising the plan and insisting that the laws would not work.
Ms Palaszczuk said the government's policy was not the same as that which was introduced under the Newman LNP government in 2014.
"We have listened to the community. This action is all about putting community safety first," she said.
"We will use the full force of the law to target the small cohort of serious repeat offenders that currently pose a threat to community safety."
Mr Laming said remote camps would restore public confidence in the justice system as more juveniles would be pulled off the streets and unable to reoffend.
"I want to tell locals 'I can guarantee you that the guy you see on your CCTV tonight having a crack at your house is going to be off the street tomorrow'," he said.
"We will give them one chance if it is not violent, so if it is just an idiot sneaking down the side of your house checking window locks they will get a warning.
"If they commit a second offence they are out of the community, and I think that is strong."
Mr Laming said his plan differed to Bob Katter's proposal of sending young offenders to the bush and the Newman government's controversial boot camp system.
"They come back [from boot camp] with a great attitude but go straight back into their conditions and re-offend quickly," he said.
"It is not a fault of boot camp, it is a fault that you threw them back in when they were unprepared.
"There will be no military or drill component, this is purely about treating them as adults ... and I think that will resonate with a lot of people.
"Both major parties including my own are not on board, so I am critical of both of them."
Tickets to Mr Laming's youth justice forum, set down for Monday, February 27, are available by emailing lammo@outlook.com.au or online at trybooking.com/CFYNI.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
