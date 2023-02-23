Cleveland businesses have come together to install a potentially life-saving device in the heart of the Redlands.
A total of six businesses in the Cleveland Village Traders Association pooled their funds to buy an after hours defibrillator for the community to use in case of emergencies.
The device can be accessed by the public 24 hours a day and has been installed near the entrance at the Bank of Queensland on Bloomfield Street.
Cleveland Markets organiser Karen Hewitt said she was inspired to bring the idea to fellow businesses after needing a defibrillator but not having access to any in Cleveland.
"I had an incident with an elderly gentleman who had to wait two and a half hours for an ambulance and his heart rate was going down to six," she said.
"My background is in nursing so having a defibrillator next to me would have actually been more of a comfort, but there's no after hours defibrillator in the area."
Ms Hewitt said similar community defibrillator programs were successful in New South Wales and New Zealand, so she thought they could "lead the pack" locally.
"We decided that as business owners that we would just buy one, and it's available 24 hours outside the Bank of Queensland," she said.
"It's actually for the community to use too. If you're at home and someone may need a defibrillator you can go down, take it back to your house and just let us know so we can buy a new cabinet to replace it."
Ms Hewitt said she was excited that they were able to provide an extra measure of protection for the Cleveland community.
"It's an automatic defibrillator so it won't harm anyone because it requires a shock-able rhythm to actually go off," she said.
"If it can save just one life, it's certainly well worth it."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
