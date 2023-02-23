Redland City Bulletin
Cleveland businesses pool funds to buy life-saving defibrillator

Emily Lowe
By Emily Lowe
February 23 2023 - 4:00pm
Bank of Queensland Cleveland Manager Brett Smith and Cleveland Markets organiser Darrin Hewitt with the community defibrillator. Picture by Emily Lowe

Cleveland businesses have come together to install a potentially life-saving device in the heart of the Redlands.

