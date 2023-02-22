Redland City Bulletin
Our Future

Bowman MP brings gathers residents to fight aircraft noise

Emily Lowe
By Emily Lowe
Updated February 23 2023 - 3:17pm, first published 8:00am
A plane flies over a blue sky, inset Bowman MP Henry Pike speaks with a resident at his mobile office. File picture, picture supplied

A group of Redland residents will band together to fight proposed flight path changes which could direct more planes over the bayside.

