A group of Redland residents will band together to fight proposed flight path changes which could direct more planes over the bayside.
Bowman MP Henry Pike has created a community advocacy group, Redlanders Against Diversions and Amenity Reduction (RADAR) to help reduce increasing aircraft noise in the region.
It comes after an Airservices Australia report suggested maximising the number of flights over the bayside would reduce aircraft noise across Brisbane, with an aim for development and implementation in 2023.
Mr Pike said the group's first mission was to oppose the changes in Airservices Australia's latest round of consultation on future flight paths.
"RADAR will help the Redlands combat the highly organised Brisbane-based advocacy groups which have been so effective in trying to pressure Airservices to shift flight paths to our bayside community," He said.
"My office has been inundated by complaints from locals who have noticed the distinct increase in flights that have occurred over Redland skies since the adoption of 'SODPROP' flight patterns last year.
"The purpose of the RADAR community advocacy group will be to provide regular updates on the opportunities to influence the upcoming consultations and to help raise awareness of the proposed changes within our community."
Mr Pike said there had been a 35 per cent increase in flights departing Brisbane Airport and flying over the bayside in the last 12 months.
"Shifting the problem of aircraft noise away from Brisbane and over the Redlands is not a fair or evidence-based solution," Mr Pike said.
"What many do not realise is that this is just the start, with some more significant flight path changes that will adversely impact our community to be considered throughout 2023."
Locals can sign up to RADAR at https://www.henrypike.com.au/radar
