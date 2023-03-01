Cleveland
MATES invites you to StageworX 2023 on the first Wednesday of each month. Share a cuppa and read a script in a free session at the Donald Simpson Centre from 7.30pm.
Cleveland
Spiritual Evenings with discussions and meditation will be held at the Girl Guides Hall, 27 Island Street, Cleveland, on the first and third Wednesdays of each month from 7-8.30pm. Enquiries 0421 787 611
Cleveland
Early Learning Redlands invites parents and carers of children aged 0-8-years-old to an information evening at Redlands State School Hall, Wednesday, March 1 from 5.30pm.
Cleveland
U3A's 'Life Matters' group will hear from Dr John Moss on 'The Misunderstood Mistletoe' at the Donald Simpson Centre, February 20 from 9am-10.30am.
Thornlands
Try Bridge with a six week course from the Redlands Bridge Club at Pinklands Sporting Complex from March 1. Cost $50, contact Nigel on 0419 642 498 or redlandsbridgeclub@bigpond.com.
Capalaba
The Redlands Coast Suicide Prevention Network meets at 10am at My Horizons Meeting Room at 1-15 Runnymede Road on the first Saturday of the month. Help reduce, if not eliminate suicide.
Cleveland
The Redlands CWA hosts weekly craft sessions every Tuesday from 9.30am-11.30am. Everyone is welcome to join at the CWA hall, 3 Waterloo Street, Cleveland.
Capalaba
The IndigiScapes Native Community Nursery is open on the first Saturday of every month from 9am-12pm and Monday to Friday from 10am-3pm to learn about the benefits of native plants in your garden.
