Redlands Tigers have bowled their way to a dominant position against South Brisbane in the first grade season's penultimate fixture.
Jon Stimpson claimed another five-wicket haul to restrict the visitors to just 182 after the Tigers were sent into field on the opening day at Peter Burge Oval.
Redlands Tigers are 1/60 in response, with Stephan Muller and Liam Smith scoring 25* and 34 respectively to put Redlands in a dominant position at stumps.
They require a further 123 runs next week to claim first innings points and continue their push to shore up a top-four spot ahead of the finals series in March.
The Tigers third grade women's side have also pulled off a comfortable win thanks to stand-out individual performances from Alex Fisher and Yanah Floridis.
Fisher claimed 4/14 to help dismiss University of Queensland for just 117 before Floridis saw Redlands home with an unbeaten innings of 67 in the run chase.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
