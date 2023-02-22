An elderly man is in a critical condition after a crash on Beenleigh-Redland Bay Road in Logan this morning.
Paramedics were called to the scene at Loganholme about 11am after receiving reports of a two-vehicle crash.
A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the man, believed to be aged in his 70s, was transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition after reportedly suffering a medical episode.
Police closed both westbound lanes on Beenleigh-Redland Bay Road and were advising motorists to seek an alternate route.
Traffic was being diverted back along Bryants Road at the roundabout.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
