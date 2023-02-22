Redland City Bulletin

Elderly man in critical condition after two-vehicle crash on Beenleigh-Redland Bay Road

By Jordan Crick
Updated February 22 2023 - 4:18pm, first published 4:00pm
A man is in a critical condition after a crash at Loganholme on Wednesday morning.

An elderly man is in a critical condition after a crash on Beenleigh-Redland Bay Road in Logan this morning.

