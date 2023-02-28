Property details:
Cleveland
This spacious apartment offers a low maintenance and relaxed living experience and a wonderful opportunity to reside in a genuine lifestyle location.
Arguably one of the best gated communities in the Redlands, 'Raby Bay Quays' promises high-end living at its finest.
Spanning a single level of the second floor, this elegant, spacious apartment captures the perfect blend of luxury and lifestyle while still managing to feel warm and inviting.
A pleasing pale colour pallet throughout combines with the spacious open floor plan to create a beautiful place to call home.
It includes three large bedrooms, the master with ensuite.
There are wide open living areas with balconies front and back and the apartment is positioned in an immaculately maintained and secure complex with an 'onsite' manager.
An additional marina berth allows for easy access to the best canals the area has to offer and there are two huge secure carparks plus a storage unit.
The complex offers a resort style pool, barbecue area, communal gym, and beautiful gardens.
Stroll to the Harbourside restaurants, sandy beaches, leash-free dog area and acres of parkland and a short walk to the train station.
The apartment is also conveniently located just metres from Cleveland's entertainment and shopping hub.
