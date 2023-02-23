Detectices have launched an appeal for information after an allegedly stolen car was used in a series of crimes across the bayside, Logan and Gold Coast this month.
Police allege a 2014 Volkswagen Polo was stolen from a Springwood address on February 15 and used in a number of property offences where items including medication and tobacco products were stolen.
Detectives have released CCTV footage of an incident at Gumdale where police allege three people used tools to enter a business on New Cleveland Road about 1.45am on Friday, February 17.
Police say the group unsuccessfully attempted to break into a safe but allegedly stole it from the business.
Anyone with security footage, dashcam vision or information about the incident is urged to contact police.
The alleged crimes took place between February 17 and February 19, just two days after the Volkswagen was stolen from Light Street in Springwood.
Detectives have released images of the car and are appealing for anyone who may recognise the vehicle, or who has CCTV or dashcam footage of its movements, to come forward.
Investigations are ongoing.
Those with information should contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
