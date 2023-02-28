STAR volunteer gets as much out of the job as she gives Advertising Feature

STAR Community Services driver Di Thompson loves her volunteer job. Photo is supplied.

When Di Thompson left a full-time job she didn't particularly enjoy, she knew she wanted to do something meaningful with her time in retirement.

"I have always volunteered in some capacity with whatever spare time I have available as I believe that we need to give something back to the community we live in.

"For me, volunteering is an exchange of energy. As a volunteer, I get as much out of volunteering as I give.

"I moved from South Australia 40 years ago and have always lived in the Redlands because I love it here," Di said.

As a volunteer owner-driver, I get to drive STAR's elderly clients in my own car. - Di Thompson

Di heard about local non-profit organisation STAR Community Services and immediately signed up.

"As a volunteer owner-driver, I get to drive STAR's elderly clients in my own car.

"Many elderly live on their own but have the desire to be independent and not call on their friends or relatives to drive them.

"As a STAR driver, not only do I drive them to their doctors' appointments, I take them to the shops, to the hairdresser, swimming pool or even to have a coffee with a friend.

"They truly enjoy their outings. It keeps them connected to their friends and family and they don't feel that they are inconveniencing anyone," she said.

Di volunteers every day, even on weekends if needed, but her days and hours are flexible. When required, she can work around her personal schedule.



"My passion is helping others to be the best version of themselves and I run a group that focuses on health and self-love using modalities such as Tapping. "

Since Di drives her own vehicle, she needs to make sure her car is meeting all of STAR's safety regulations such as less than 10 years old and regularly serviced.



"Personally, as a driver I complete CPR training every year and First Aid training every couple of years.



"Thankfully, STAR looks after all the cost and organisation of all the training for all the drivers. I also get reimbursed for the mileage as per the ATO rate," said Di.

Volunteers are essential for any community. Fortunately, the Redlands has several groups and organisations who are working to make the community better.



Without volunteers, many services would not reach the people who need them most or would be unaffordable.

