A cricket pitch at Redland Bay is the latest sporting field to be vandalised after a string of incidents across the Redlands, leaving community and volunteer-run clubs to foot the bill.
Redland Sharks Cricket Club members were greeted by tyre tracks on the pitch and their pitch cover at Charlie Buckler Oval on Sunday, February 19 which could cost the club more than $1500 in damages.
A Queensland Police spokeswoman said they were investigating reports of wilful damage at a Boundary Street, Redland Bay sportsfield on the evening evening of February 18 and morning of February 19.
"Investigations into the incident are ongoing, police appeal to anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage in the area at the time to come forward," the spokeswoman said.
A Facebook post by the Redland Sharks Cricket Club said the club's pitch covers would need to be replaced and the cover trolley has also been stolen, just one day after two new wheels had been fitted.
Club vice president Scott Gillard said the vandalism incident at Charlie Buckler Sportsfield had been ongoing for the last 12 months.
"All the copper for the field lighting was completely stripped last year and the club house has been repeatedly damaged with guttering and lights being torn from the roof," he said.
"On a number of occasions seating attempted to be set on fire, graffiti and rubbish constantly being left on the ground although there are council bins nearby."
Mr Gillard said the vandalism across Redland sporting fields was "extremely disappointing".
"Community clubs like ourselves cannot continue to sustain the costs of this sort of damage on a regular basis and with no consequences for these vandals and thieves who wilfully perform these acts we fear it will only continue to increase," he said.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
