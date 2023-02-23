Redland City Bulletin

Redlands Tigers product Jack Sinfield makes shining start to first-class career at the Gabba

By Jordan Crick
February 23 2023 - 4:00pm
Jack Sinfield receives his cap from Queensland Bulls captain and fellow Tigers product Jimmy Peirson. Picture by Cricket Australia/Getty Images

Redlands Tigers product Jack Sinfield has made a stunning start to his first-class career, claiming five wickets for Queensland against rivals New South Wales at the Gabba.

