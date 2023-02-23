Redlands Tigers product Jack Sinfield has made a stunning start to his first-class career, claiming five wickets for Queensland against rivals New South Wales at the Gabba.
The 19-year-old off-spinner has joined a long list of Redlands players who have made an appearance at state level for either the Bulls or Brisbane Heat in the past decade.
The young gun is up against a star-studded NSW outfit featuring former Australian representative Moises Henriques and in-form opening batsman Daniel Hughes.
His first innings scalps came inside just a 22-over period on the opening day of the Sheffield Shield clash and included Kurtis Patterson, Hayden Kerr and Sean Abbott.
He finished with figures of 3/70 before backing it up with the wickets of Blake Nikitaras and Matthew Gilkes in the second dig.
Sinfield's success at the Gabba has capped off a whirlwind few days for the teenager, who made his Marsh One Day Cup debut for Queensland against Victoria just a week prior.
Redlands Tigers president Sean Lloyd said the club was proud to have another player representing the state.
"Jack's been bowling beautifully and now has his opportunity to show off his talent to the rest of Australia," he said.
Sinfield spent time in the Tigers Lord's Taverners youth system before rising through the club ranks and making his first grade debut in 2019 during a twenty-twenty match against Ipswich/Logan.
He was signed with Big Bash League side Brisbane Heat as a replacement player in 2020 at age 17 before going on to tour with the Australian under 19 world cup squad in January and February last year.
Redlands has become a breeding ground for first-class cricketers in recent years, with no fewer than four full-time local players representing Queensland and Brisbane Heat over the past two seasons.
The honour roll includes Sam Heazlett, James Bazley and Jimmy Peirson, while Marnus Labuschagne - originally from Cleveland-Thornlands Cricket Club - is currently touring India with the Australian side.
Other Redlands players to have appeared at state level include Simon Milenko, Greg Moller, Alex Kemp and former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson.
Peirson has also enjoyed a stand-out game against NSW, with his century in the first innings pulling Queensland back into the contest after they slumped to 5/80.
The match continues at the Gabba, with NSW 4/146 in the second session of day three.
Read more local sport news here
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.