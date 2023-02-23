The proposed Redland Whitewater Centre could become one of two world-class facilities in Australia as the Penrith Whitewater Stadium secures an upgrade worth more than $3 million.
The New South Wales Government will invest $3.1 million to improve the Penrith facility ahead of the 2025 International Canoe Federation's Canoe Slalom World Championships.
Redland City Mayor Karen Williams said the upgrade could benefit the proposed Redland Whitewater Centre to be built at the Birkdale Community Precinct.
The new facility is set to host the canoe slalom events at the Brisbane 2032 Olympics.
Cr Williams said she hoped council could partner with Penrith when creating the Redland Whitewater Centre.
"We know the best way to deliver a first-class facility is to learn from others and our partnership with Penrith focuses on sharing information to ensure our Birkdale facility is not only used by tomorrow's Olympic champions, but also delivers a lasting legacy for local families and businesses," Cr Williams said.
"We have been working with Penrith City Council and Paddle Australia since last year as part of our plans for the Birkdale facility..."
The Penrith Facility was built for the Sydney Olympics in 2000 and upgrades include new course gates and obstacles, a new timing system, lighting and stadium pathways improvements and canoe conveyor system upgrades.
The Western Weekender newspaper reported revenue at Penrith dropped by seven per cent in 2018-2019 with $1,063,442 in earnings, a decrease from $1,445,350 in 2018.
The stadium was run by Penrith City Council but management will be taken over by the NSW Office of Sport on July 1, 2023.
The build of the Redland Whitewater Centre will be fully funded by the state and federal governments but ongoing costs will be left to Redland City Council after the 2032 Olympics.
A feasibility report for a Redland facility remains commercial in confidence and post-Olympic run and maintenance costs for ratepayers remain unknown.
Cr Williams said she hoped public and private partnerships will fund the BCP, including the Redland Whitewater Centre, in a similar way to the South Bank precinct.
"I will be writing to Penrith... to not only congratulate them, but more importantly to arrange a discussion in the near future so we can start exchanging information as well as exploring training opportunities that will deliver significant tourism and economic benefits to both cities," she said.
"It is exciting that we are working together to see two world-class Australian whitewater facilities come to fruition within the next decade, providing unrivalled opportunities for accessibility to this sport for all ages and abilities, including staging of elite competition, in the lead up to the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.