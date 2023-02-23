Redland City Bulletin

Redland Whitewater Centre could benefit from upgrades at Penrith

Emily Lowe
By Emily Lowe
Updated February 23 2023 - 4:11pm, first published 4:01pm
Olympic gold medalist Jessica Fox with Redland City Mayor Karen Williams. Picture by Emily Lowe

The proposed Redland Whitewater Centre could become one of two world-class facilities in Australia as the Penrith Whitewater Stadium secures an upgrade worth more than $3 million.

