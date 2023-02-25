A Redlands group advocating for victims of domestic violence has locked in an inspirational speaker for its first International Women's Day Lunch.
Muslim Women Australia (MWA) CEO Maha Krayem Abdo OAM will speak about her passion and advocacy for social justice at the Redlands Domestic Violence Awareness (RDVA) lunch on Friday, March 3.
The RDVA's ambassador program seeks to get more men involved in the discussion of domestic and family violence to stop the issue in their communities and advocate for victims.
Ms Krayem Abdo relocated to Australia with her family from Lebanon in the 1960s and has a Bachelor of Social Work, Masters in Social Science, and Graduate Diploma in Family Dispute Resolution.
In her role with MWA she has represented and given a voice to Muslim women in Australia and abroad for more than three decades and advises government on policy and strategies in regards to the Muslim community and non-Muslim women.
She has a string of notable accolades and related to her focus on correcting misconceptions about Muslim women and highlighting the difference between religious and cultural practices in her advocacy for their needs.
The RDVA lunch will be held at Sirromet on March 3 to celebrate International Women's Day.
Tickets are available now, email hello@rdva.com.au.
