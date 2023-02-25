Redland City Bulletin

Advocate for Muslim women to speak at first RDVA event for IWD

February 26 2023 - 9:00am
Muslim women Australia CEo Maha Krayem Abdo OAM. Picture supplied

A Redlands group advocating for victims of domestic violence has locked in an inspirational speaker for its first International Women's Day Lunch.

