A popular Mount Cotton business is picking up the pieces after masked intruders allegedly smashed into the Valley Way restaurant late on Saturday night, causing more than $1000 worth of damage.
Police are investigating a series of alleged break-ins around the area which they say involved a 2014 Volkswagen Polo allegedly stolen from Springwood a few days earlier.
A Queensland Police spokesman told the Redland City Bulletin that three people entered multiple businesses on Valley Way about 2.45am on Sunday and stole with money and cigarettes.
Billy's Backyard BBQ owner-operator Peter Stephenson said intruders smashed a glass door panel to enter his restaurant at 11.46pm on Saturday, February 18.
He said security camera footage from the scene shows the pair making a beeline for the restaurant's tills before they move into a back room.
The intruders spent about 90 seconds at the business before leaving the premises empty-handed.
The incident took place an hour after owner-operator Lauren Stephenson and staff had locked up and left the restaurant after a busy Saturday night.
One person on the security footage is dressed all in black with a dark face covering, while the other is wearing a high-vis shirt with what appears to be union branding across the chest and sleeves.
Mr Stephenson said the break-in was unfortunate but the business was lucky given that nothing was stolen on the same night multiple shops were targeted.
"They rummaged through the two tills underneath the point of sale and then went out back," he said.
"They actually picked up Lauren's wallet which was in one of the draws. For the first time in four years she had accidentally left her wallet at work.
"She closed up Saturday night and left the wallet in the top draw with the cash takings from that night.
"We watched [on CCTV footage] the guys come in, pick up her wallet and then throw it on the ground."
It is unclear what other businesses were hit early on Sunday morning but police say investigations into the incidents are ongoing.
"At approximately 2.45am, three people were able to gain access to multiple businesses on Valley Way, Mount Cotton, where they proceeded to steal amounts of money and cigarettes," a QPS spokesman said.
"Investigators are appealing to anyone with information in relation to the incident or relevant CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward."
Mr Stephenson said there was a time difference between the break-in at his business and others in the area.
"When we went down to the shop on Sunday morning we could see holes in every front door of every shop underneath the handle," he said.
"A whole bunch of places in the area got hit that night.
"That was our first actual break-in and it takes the wind out of your sails, I suppose, but it is what it is.
"We got lucky nothing was stolen."
Billy's Backyard BBQ praised local business Gecko Glass for repairing damage to the shattered door by 8am after the break-in.
Police have released an image of the Volkswagen, which was allegedly stolen from Light Street in Logan during the early hours of February 15, and are calling for anyone with information to come forward.
A QPS spokesman said investigations indicated that the car was used in the Mount Cotton break-ins over the weekend.
Billy's Backyard BBQ has been operating in Mount Cotton for several years. More information about the business and the break-in is available on their Facebook page.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
