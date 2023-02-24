Redland City Bulletin

Redland green thumbs to hear from expert grower at ROGI meeting

February 24 2023 - 4:00pm
ABC Organic Gardener Magazine writer Leonie Shanahan speaks in Redlands

A gardening expert will make her way to the Redlands to discuss growing good food and staying healthy with bayside garden enthusiasts.

