A gardening expert will make her way to the Redlands to discuss growing good food and staying healthy with bayside garden enthusiasts.
ABC Organic Gardener Magazine writer Leonie Shanahan will speak at the Redland Organic Growers meeting on march 9 at Alexandra Hills.
Ms Shanahan is passionate about good health and growing nutrient dense food and is qualified in horticulture and permaculture, founder of the Edible School Gardens program and an author
She said good health came from plants grown in good soil and shared her tips and tricks with fellow green thumbs.
"Gardening communities have expanded at a rapid pace worldwide in recent years as we realise how much we need each other," she said.
"Being part of the Australian community gardens network, I've witnessed the innovation of people wanting to bring their neighbourhoods together with food, seeds, knowledge, plants and friendship.
"Gardening is soul fulfilling and gives us purpose. We make and leave the world a better place as we give back to Mother Earth through compost and so on..."
Members of the public can hear this inspiring speaker at the ROGI meeting on March 9 from 7pm at the Bayside Community Church, Alexandra Hills.
To join or renew memberships, visit https://www.rogi.com.au/membership.php
