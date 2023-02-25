Cleveland residents have reached breaking point as reckless hooning gets out of control in the heart of the Redlands.
Division two councillor Peter Mitchell said Shore Street North to Cleveland Point had become a "race track", and was not the only spot compromised by hoons.
"William Street boat ramp car parking is a favoured place for noisy gatherings and some hooning activity [and] council property has been vandalised in this location, mostly after dark and in summer," he said.
"Masthead Drive and Shore St West also reports frequent excess speeding.
"I do not understand why a driver chooses to put pedestrians and other road users at risk by such selfish and dangerous behaviour."
Cr Mitchell said the issue had been ongoing for 15 years but had worsened in the last four years, but not enough was being done to deter hoons.
"...It is fair to say the community and I have been very disappointed with the buy in and communications from others responsible over the years. I am sure this is shared across SEQ," he said.
Cleveland resident Ric Dunford said a short walk around Raby Bay showed the extent of anti-social behaviour, with skid marks left on the road and graffiti poorly cleaned at council toilets.
Mr Dunford said the anti-social behaviour led to the formation of the Cleveland Point Precinct Residents Committee which aims to work with the council and police to deter and catch hoons.
"In response to our many complaints, the council trialled CCTV at the Volunteer Marine Rescue (VMR) carpark earlier in 2022. It was an immediate success and the hooning stopped overnight," he said.
"Since the cameras were removed, the issue has gradually returned and now continues again to all hours of the night [with] burnouts, loud music, drugs and damage to fauna, flora, signage and boat trailers," he said.
Mr Dunford suggested speed platforms to slow down traffic on Shore Street North could combat excessive speeding in the area on top of CCTV at the VMR.
Cr Mitchell said he had worked on measures to deter hoons with some success after meeting with police, council and state and federal MPs, but other promises had fallen short and more needed to be done.
He said he wanted regular cameras in Cleveland and improved police resources.
"I will be advocating in the upcoming budget for William Street mobile cameras to return. They worked and this is a Redland City Council controlled area so council should contribute," Cr Mitchell said.
"It is well past time that all our state MPs fought for a properly state resourced police service and infrastructure, such as cameras, to combat speeding and hooning."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.