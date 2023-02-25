Redland City Bulletin

Cleveland residents push for more measures to deter hoons

Emily Lowe
By Emily Lowe
February 26 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Redland City Councillor Peter Mitchell sits on a bench with a coffee at the Cleveland CBD. File picture

Cleveland residents have reached breaking point as reckless hooning gets out of control in the heart of the Redlands.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Lowe

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.