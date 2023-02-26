Redland City Bulletin

Redland Darts Association star headed to England after major win

By Amanda Henley
Updated February 27 2023 - 3:03pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amanda Loch

Star Redlands Darts Association player Amandah Loch has another win under her belt after taking out the women's singles at the Swiftlyte Classic in South Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.