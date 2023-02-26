Star Redlands Darts Association player Amandah Loch has another win under her belt after taking out the women's singles at the Swiftlyte Classic in South Australia.
The event is a gold level event by the World Darts Federation, and the win has guaranteed her a place at the 2024 Lakeside World Championship tournament in England.
Loch will play against the top 24 women in the world and is now ranked number 20 in the ladies world rankings.
The club will be cheering her on from home as she sets off to compete next year.
Anyone considering joining the Redlands Darts Association can find information on the club's Facebook Page.
Jokers 9, Wolves 7; Fun Guns 9, DartSimpsons 7; Dumpstarz 10, Game of Throwns 6.
Highest finish men: Paul Kelly (152), women: Amanda Loch (72).
The Fossils 11, Sonic Death monkeys 5; Ducks Nuts 9, Mix it Up 7; Darts Vaders 12, Archers 4; Eliminators 11, Red Barons 5.
Highest finish men: Peter Coleman (120), women: Amanda Henley (68).
Tons of Bull 10 3, Darts to the Wind 4; Phantom Throwers 9, Whats the point 5; Funny Tuckers 7, 60s are Us 7.
Highest finish men: Luka Warlters (84), women: Monek De Haan (48).
180s went to Shane Jackson, Rob Modra, Laurie Loch, Amanda Loch, Robert Drift, Danny Mottram, Glen Mullen, Mick O' Connell and Dan Tucker, and Bob Cowan scored a 171.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.