Letters to the editor: Stop the PR stunts on major projects

Redland City Bulletin readers discuss government investment in major projects, Olympic Games funding and Toondah Harbour submissions in letters to the editor this week.
I think the youth crime problem is a lot more complicated than just sending kids to a camp, whether using Katter's or Laming's method. The underlying reason needs to be investigated and authorities need to work with the whole family and sort out the young offenders' circumstances.
They should be given community service to open their eyes to the struggles of others. Supervision and guidance, better choices and information would possibly save a lot of these young people, and everyone will benefit from it.
Ursula Kajewski, Ormiston
Redland City Council has repeatedly claimed widespread public support for the proposed Olympic whitewater centre on the 62-hectare Birkdale Community Precinct (BCP). This is simply not the case.
I have analysed council's own consultation data that clearly shows the community's overwhelming support for sensitive, low impact, nature-based use of the BCP site and we clearly want to protect and enjoy the natural, Indigenous cultural, and European heritage values of this special site.
An industrial-size Olympic whitewater centre is none of these and it will severely impact these values. Yet council continues to portray community support for the Birkdale Community Precinct concept as specific support for the whitewater centre. In my opinion, this is misleading.
I challenge council to ask Redlanders the specific question: "Do you want an Olympic whitewater centre in the city?" on the 'Your Say' website.
Council must fully and clearly describe what the whitewater centre will look like and its impact on the BCP site. Let people know that of the last six whitewater centres built for the Olympic Games, three are abandoned and three are running at a loss.
We must also be told how much the whitewater stadium will cost to operate and maintain, because as Mayor Williams said (RCB online May 2022), you don't know that now. And then ask us, specifically, if we want one.
Keith Eigeland, Birkdale
Sadly, we ended 2022 with another numbers-related problem with the proposed Toondah Harbour development. The latest numbers problem was raised in an RCB article on December 21 titled 'Developers claim figures 'baseless''.
Walker Corp spokesperson Dolan Hayes claimed Redlands 2030 were on a "propaganda mission". I'm not sure what he means by this, because if he found the almost 25,000 responses against the $1.4 billion proposal were baseless, then I have to ask the question: where does this put the thousands of submissions supporting the development that he mentioned in the article? Are they also baseless?
While the article focused on the Redlands 2030 group and a particular person, it's important to let the public know that the submissions were made through the Toondah Alliance Group portals. It may be easier for Walker Corp to focus on one group and one individual, but let's have some fairness and facts here. The Toondah Alliance is made up of thousands of people who responded with a resounding no to this unacceptable proposal.
We now wait for Walker Corp to let us know the final total of submissions against Toondah Harbour, or will this be another case of a numbers problem?
We will have to wait and see because there has been many number problems, including the number of years the project will take to build, number of vehicle trips, number of people living in the development and the number of critically endangered eastern Curlews in the PDA. One of the biggest number issues revolves around what the cost will be to the local ratepayers during and after this proposed project.
I say the numbers against the Toondah Harbour are not baseless. It's time to listen to the community, it's time to think about the environment and it's definitely time to remember this planet is not just for humans. Toondah Harbour is worth more than money.
Una Sandeman
Enough of these political games. As ratepayers we have every right to know about the future impact on our rates with the two white elephants federal, state and local governments are going to pour money into.
The commercial in confidence veil is absolutely not an acceptable shield to hide behind. It's our money. We need to stop all levels of government spending more money recklessly and leaving everyone to pay the price for their PR stunts.
What is the full budgeted cost of the whitewater development and also the Heinemann Road complex, and what is the ongoing cost for these two government follies?
Give us straightforward answers and stop the PR stunts at our expense.
Dale Charleston, Cleveland
Last week's $7 billion announcement for the 2032 Olympic Games seemed to come at the opportune time to deliver good news amid a number of difficulties. Youth crime is at an all time high, health at an all time low, education needs higher funding and the homeless are still homeless.
Once again a legacy has been unveiled that missed pretty much everything our future Brisbane and Redlands need, such as road and rail infrastructure, housing, accommodation and hospital growth. Instead it's looking like developing into a Games capital CBD city, not the city our future needs.
Debbie Swain, Wellington Point
