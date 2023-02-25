Redland City Bulletin
WATCH: Muddies aim to win premierships in 2023

By Emily Lowe
February 25 2023 - 4:00pm
Redlands Rugby Union Club president Mike King at the Judy Hold Park rugby grounds. Picture by Emily Lowe

The Redlands Rugby Union Club is pushing for a comeback in 2023 after a string of finals losses across the club in the 2022 season.

