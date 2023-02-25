WATCH: Muddies aim to win premierships in 2023

The Redlands Rugby Union Club is pushing for a comeback in 2023 after a string of finals losses across the club in the 2022 season.
Club president Mike King said the season was shaping up nicely with improvements to the club and a rise in enrolment numbers.
After strong club growth last year the seniors mens and womens' teams both made it to their grand finals but were pipped at the finish line, and 16s, 15s and 14s all lost in their semi-finals.
President Mike King said players across divisions were itching to overcome the heartbreak from the 2022 and secure grand final places in the upcoming season.
"I think it's really about coaching and talent and I think we can develop both of those," he said.
"Coaching is always the hard thing to get because it's all volunteer based...
"In the senior mens I think its looking for new talent, and the boys that were there, the newer boys looking to improve in the following year."
Mr King said senior mens coach George Wilson's plan would "come into fruition" in his second year leading the team.
"I think maybe last year was a bit too much for the boys but this year certainly I think they've got a good shot at it and I think there's new kids coming through which I think are going to help," he said.
"I think it's more the game plan. George is really good at that, he analyses the other teams we're playing against, so finding their strengths and weaknesses and trying to combat that."
He said growth particularly in the women's side was promising.
"Senior women are fantastic, the growth has been brilliant, we had 16 girls at training last night and really strong growth," he said.
"We've pushed amongst the senior men to try and get their girlfriends and partners across, and that seems to have worked.
"It's all about developing the women and giving them the facilities to improve."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
