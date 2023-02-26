Redlands community groups have expressed concern after a contract for council's regional sport and recreation precinct at Mount Cotton was revealed to be higher than a cost estimate outlined in the project's master plan.
Council awarded a $61.27 million stage one contract for the Heinemann Road development to Gold Coast-based company Alder Constructions in December 2022, exceeding the $40-$60 million total cost estimate published in a 2020 report.
Redland City Council has referred the project to the federal government for a decision on whether it should be a controlled action under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act (EPBC) and is currently awaiting a determination.
Further details related to the council's planning for future sport and recreation land came to light during the referral process when a confidential document briefly appeared on the federal government's EPBC portal.
It sparked speculation that several other sites across the city had been overlooked during selection of a location for the sport and recreation precinct.
But council has ruled out a link between the confidential document and the Mount Cotton development, saying Heinemann Road was chosen to house the precinct before the land use analysis was completed.
"The confidential document momentarily appeared on the federal government site leading some to believe the two were related, which they were not," a council spokesman said.
"The land use analysis was part of future land use planning, unrelated to the Heinemann Road development, and was included in the referral submission ... to demonstrate council's robust planning processes to meet future sport and recreation land needs."
Council purchased the property at 277-293 Heinemann Road in 2017 for $7.35 million after identifying a shortfall in sporting land of 75 hectares.
Plans for the site include football fields, BMX tracks, three clubhouses, low-impact bush trails and a zero-depth waterplay area, with the build to be carried out over two stages.
Council said a cost estimate released during the preliminary and detailed design stage had been superseded after completion of a procurement process for construction.
It is yet to publicly release an updated estimate, despite announcing that construction is expected to begin early this year.
"While, like all projects, the cost of delivering the Heinemann Road precinct has increased, the council remains committed to delivering an exciting project for our future sports stars and will be working with the contractor and all levels of government to achieve that," a council spokesman said.
"Council is also committed to protecting the natural beauty of Heinemann Road and will work with the federal government to ensure a positive outcome from the EPBC process."
Mayoral Candidate Jos Mitchell said it was concerning that the council was yet to provide an update on the project's cost.
"A report to the council in 2020 stated the likely cost of the project would be, at the upper end, about $60 million. Yet, we have already seen this forecast exceeded in the first stage alone," she said.
"This is the largest project for a sports complex in our city's history and the council should be transparent with ratepayers and outline when subsequent stages will be built and how much it is expected to cost."
The sport and recreation precinct master plan outlined a series of factors that were predicted to determine project costs, such as procurement scheduling and cash-flow management.
"During the preliminary and detailed design stage, the council obtained a project cost estimate that a verified quantity surveyor developed," a council spokesman said.
"However, this estimate was superseded following the completion of procurement process for construction of stage one."
Ms Mitchell said residents were growing tired of the council's lack of engagement on projects.
"Ratepayers could rightly wonder if this massive project will be money well spent," she said.
"At a time when Redland ratepayers are enduring high rate increases, the council should be upfront about the total cost of its major projects.
"There is a valid argument that funds could be better spent upgrading our city's sporting infrastructure.
"Many community members have contacted me with information and concerns about the council, community engagement and major projects."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
