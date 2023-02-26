Redland City Bulletin

Stage one contract for sport and recreation precinct at Mount Cotton exceeds master plan cost estimates

By Jordan Crick
February 26 2023
A contract for stage one of the Redlands Coast Regional Sport and Recreation Precinct has exceeded an initial cost estimate. Picture by Jordan Crick/Redland City Council

Redlands community groups have expressed concern after a contract for council's regional sport and recreation precinct at Mount Cotton was revealed to be higher than a cost estimate outlined in the project's master plan.

