Weekly wrap: Victoria Point resident handed Council ban

Hi readers,
Journalist Emily here to bring you this week's highlights from the Redland City Bulletin.
I wrote that the proposed Redland Whitewater Centre could become one of two world-class facilities in Australia as the Penrith Whitewater Stadium secures an upgrade worth more than $3 million ahead of the 2025 International Canoe Federation's Canoe Slalom World Championships.
Jordi reported that a Capalaba man has called for tighter controls on parking outside a Mount Cotton Road unit complex as he voices concerns about the dangers residents are facing to access their properties on a daily basis.
I shared the story of a Birkdale student who has been recycling bottles for change and donating the funds to koalas was given an inside look into koala detection and protection in recognition of his efforts.
In sport, Jordi reported that Redlands Tigers product Jack Sinfield made a stunning start to his first-class career, claiming six wickets for Queensland against rivals New South Wales at the Gabba.
On that note, I'll leave you to your reading. Enjoy your weekend, I hope it's a great one!
Kind regards,
Emily Lowe
Journalist.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.