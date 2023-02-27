Redlands United have opened their NPL men's season with a 1-1 draw against last year's champions Lions FC.
The teams also battled it out for the Football Foundation Cup, which is played between last season's NPL and FQPL1 winners.
With the score locked at 1-1, the game went into a penalty shootout to determine the Football Foundation Cup champions for 2023.
The game was played from goal box to goal box before Redlands opened the scoring at the 28-minute mark.
Lions were unable to deal with a Noah Hitchcock long throw and the part clearance fell to Max Ellenger, who swiveled around the defenders and slotted the ball inside the far post to open the scoring for the Red Devils.
A minute into time added on Lions had the ball in the net but referee Alex King signaled for a foul on Redlands keeper Ryan Govan and disallowed the goal.
Redlands were immediately down the other end of the field where Ryo Emoto was denied by Lions keeper Aidan Mumford on a tight angle.
Lions came out strong in the second half, trying to work their way back into the game. But the Redlands defence maintained their form and with keeper Guan marshalling his troops, the Red Devils were able to repel Lions' attacking forays.
It was an action-packed 35 minutes, with Hitchcock putting the ball over the bar from a tight angle, a Lions player being sent off after a tackle on Emoto, Jack Skinner's shot hitting the crossbar and Peter Klaassen chasing the ball from the halfway line in a race with a Lions defender, but ultimately being unable to get his shot on target.
Lions equalized from a free kick which was unable to be cleared and Lions scrambled the ball in from close range.
From that point, Lions pushed everything forward at the Red Devils, but the Redlands defence held firm and the full-time score ended up 1-1 with the premiership points shared.
A penalty shootout was required to decide the winner of the Football Federation Cup. After the mandatory five penalties each team, it was locked at three a piece with both keepers making good saves.
After the first round of sudden death shots, Lions ran out winners four penalties to three.
Redlands United head coach Daniel Varma was happy with his team's performance.
"Tonight we drew away against last year's league winners who won the NPL by 12 points," he said.
"We had four very good opportunities to end the game in the second half which we didn't take.
"The boys are rightfully upset about these two points dropped but take positives going into next week's first home game against Olympic FC.
"This is a bare minimum of what I expect from this group, as we now face such opponents every week. I take many positives from this trip to my old club at Richlands."
Next weekend Redlands are on the road to Underwood Park where they will take on Rochedale Rovers in a replay of last season's FQPL grand final. Kick off is at 6.15pm.
