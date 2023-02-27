Redland City Bulletin

Redlands United draw with defending NPL premiers Lions FC in season opener

By Ray Gardner
Updated February 28 2023 - 8:09am, first published 8:00am
Lions' Ryo Ono and Redlands' Sam Langley fight for possession in their NPL season opener at Richlands. Picture by Lions FC/Football Queensland.

Redlands United have opened their NPL men's season with a 1-1 draw against last year's champions Lions FC.

