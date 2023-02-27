Redland City Bulletin

Redlands Mayor Karen Williams to run for fourth straight term in top job

By Jordan Crick
Updated February 27 2023 - 5:43pm, first published 4:00pm
Redlands Mayor Karen Williams is continuing to defy her critics after announcing that she will run for a fourth straight term in the city's top job.

