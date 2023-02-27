Redlands Mayor Karen Williams is continuing to defy her critics after announcing that she will run for a fourth straight term in the city's top job.
The long-serving mayor said she wanted to be judged on what she had delivered for the city, not the "stupid mistake" she made getting behind the wheel after drinking.
Cr Williams opened up about her drink-driving episode on 4BC radio over the weekend and declared that she would recontest her seat at the 2024 local government elections.
The mayor was charged with drink-driving in 2022 after crashing her council Lexus into trees at Cleveland on budget night while more than three times the legal limit.
The Bulletin reported after her court appearance in August that the mayor had lost the majority backing of her councillor colleagues, with all but four of her peers saying they believed she should resign.
When asked during the interview about her decision to stay on as mayor after the crash, Cr Williams said regular "agitators" and "haters" would have undone council's good work if she had stepped down.
The mayoral race in Redlands shapes as an intriguing contest, with Victoria Point resident and former police prosecutor Jos Mitchell announcing her tilt at the top job more than 12 months out from the election.
Cr Williams, who passed a decade as mayor during 2022 and is now gunning for a fourth straight term, denied that she had a drinking problem but said she had cut back on alcohol since the crash.
When asked about the events leading up to the incident, Cr Williams said she was not thinking about her "state of mind" or her alcohol consumption before getting behind the wheel.
"What has been tradition at Redlands since I was elected back in 2004 as a councillor is after big decisions like that, we try to rebuild the team by getting together and having something to eat and having a few drinks," Cr Williams said.
Cr Williams said she was also "distressed and overwhelmed" at the time due to the work she had been doing with families who were victims of youth crime.
That included a petition to state parliament calling for youth justice reforms.
"At that point in time I was feeling their stress as well and trying to pull together other victims of youth crime so that we could be collaborative," she said.
Cr Williams also commented on media reports about her camera being switched on and off during a Zoom meeting with the families on the same night as her crash, saying she was not drinking during the call.
"There were definitely problems with technology that evening. I can remember the little camera on my computer falling off at a point," she said.
"Really, it is just a matter of people are impacted differently by the consumption of alcohol [and] certainly when you don't eat it doesn't help.
"That is one of the things I've learnt though the counselling that I've done is that individuals are affected differently but also individuals in their own circumstances can be affected differently."
Cr Williams, who has previously declined the Bulletin's request for an interview about her crash, said she was continuing to pay the price for her actions.
"I can honestly say that I wasn't even thinking about my alcohol consumption, I was thinking about the day that I'd had," she said.
"I was feeling pretty distressed and overwhelmed by the impacts of youth crime and I just picked up my stuff and thought 'it's time to get home. It's late'.
"I honestly did not stop to think, and that is the most stupid thing that I have done."
Cr Williams also said she had not eaten since the day before her crash and was up late the night before council's June 23 budget meeting.
"It is the toughest day of the year for any mayor, where they are trying to deliver to their community more for less," she said.
"I had probably eight or nine months of collaboration with my colleagues and the night before I was up late making sure I was prepared."
Cr Williams said she had received hundreds of supportive messages from all over the country after her crash.
"Obviously if you read the papers and you looked at the television set, you would think that there was unanimous support for me to step aside and resign," she said.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
