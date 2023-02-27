Plenty of good fish was up for awards at the first presentation of the year for the Redland Bay Amateur Fishing Club.
Adam Blewitt won the inshore category with a sweetlip while a mackerel netted Adam Neeson the offshore award.
The Members' Choice, voted on by members at the presentation, was won by Koby Savas (10yrs) for a dart he caught, and well done to all the anglers.
The bream fishing is starting to improve as the water temperature cools down.
James Le Cerf (age 8), fishing with Grandfather Anthony Banks at the mouth of the Raby Bay canals, caught a feed of quality bream late in the evening using Western Australian pilchards.
I have noticed an increase in small prawns flicking on the water's surface at dawn, which has brought on baitfish and bream feeding on the abundance.
I hope this is a sign that this year the prawns will be as plentiful as last year. It may be good to hone the cast netting skills before the prawning season starts.
The Brisbane River still produces mulloway and threadfin on live herring and live prawns, with a few nice snapper still being caught at the port.
A meter-long barramundi caught on the Gold Coast made Channel 9 News. This is not an uncommon catch for those anglers who have been targeting these fish down the coast.
Raymond Kennedy and friends fished Lake Hinze and nearly did not go as continual storms and heavy rain coupled with strong winds were forecast.
Fortunately, they only had one very heavy shower, and the wind did not get over six knots. Plenty of barred grunter stealing the live shrimp.
We ended up with 24 bass to 42cm, two tandanus and two yellow bellies.
Joy was happy with the largest bass and yellas. One yella was the largest I have seen from the Hinze in many years at 56cm.
If you have any fishing questions or photographs of your catch or if you would like a coaching session, please get in touch with Michael at desdavidmichael@gmail.com
