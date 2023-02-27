Redland City Bulletin

From the dams to the bays fish are in abundance across south east Queensland

By Michael Des David
February 27 2023 - 4:00pm
Adam Neelson with the mackerel that won him the offshore award at the year's first presentation. Picture supplied

Plenty of good fish was up for awards at the first presentation of the year for the Redland Bay Amateur Fishing Club.

