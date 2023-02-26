Superannuation funds must be preserved

Introduced in 1992 with a contribution rate of 3 per cent and an initial balance of around $148 billion, the Superannuation Guarantee scheme is the defining legacy of the Hawke and Keating era.
Apart from the old age pension in 1908, and Medibank/Medicare in the 1970s and 1980s, no other reform has come close to its ability to transform people's lives.
And, as an additional plus, it will reduce the tax burden on future generations.
While the subject of criticism from employers and conservatives at its inception, the Superannuation Guarantee scheme is one of the economic and social success stories of modern times.
With an asset pool estimated at $3.4 trillion and a current contribution rate set to rise from 10.5 per cent to 11 per cent on July 1, Australia's largely self-funded retirement fund is the fourth largest by value in the OECD. To have come this far in just 31 years has been a remarkable achievement. Australian workers are very fortunate to have this scheme. It must be protected against all odds.
This is why it is crucial the Treasurer gets legislation on the books to clearly define the purpose for which the Superannuation scheme was established. This is the key to ensuring it can't be turned into a milch cow by future governments keen to abrogate their social welfare obligation by asking people to sacrifice a secure tomorrow for a short term benefit today.
That is exactly what happened during the pandemic when the Morrison/Frydenberg government, using the specious argument "it's your money", changed the rules to allow people easy access to up to $20,000 of their super to "tide them over".
The subsequent rush saw an estimated $38 billion in withdrawals. At least one million workers effectively cleared their balances.
The consequences of that decision will reverberate down the decades and ultimately diminish the quality of people's lives.
The Superannuation Guarantee was, as is clearly spelt in the Treasury discussion paper, introduced to preserve savings and to deliver income for a dignified retirement.
To allow people to access their balances to fund a house deposit as, for example, the Coalition seems keen to do, is at odds with the intent of the scheme. It is robbing the future to pay for today.
Doing that has to be a last resort, your future financial stability relies upon it.
