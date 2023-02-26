Redland City Bulletin

Superannuation funds must be preserved

Updated February 27 2023 - 11:11am, first published 10:59am
Former treasurer Paul Keating and former prime minister Bob Hawke at the ALP National Conference in Hobart in June 1988.

Introduced in 1992 with a contribution rate of 3 per cent and an initial balance of around $148 billion, the Superannuation Guarantee scheme is the defining legacy of the Hawke and Keating era.

