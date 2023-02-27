Redland City Bulletin

Redlands Tigers first grade well positioned to claim finals spot after South Brisbane win

JC
By Jordan Crick
February 28 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jon Stimpson took five wickets on the opening day against South Brisbane. Picture by Alan Minifie

Redlands Tigers first grade are poised to secure a spot in the Premier Grade Cricket two-day finals after wrapping up first innings points against South Brisbane.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.