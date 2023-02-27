Redlands Tigers first grade are poised to secure a spot in the Premier Grade Cricket two-day finals after wrapping up first innings points against South Brisbane.
The Tigers sit third on the ladder behind Western Suburbs and University of Queensland with one regular season game left to play against Ipswich.
Stephan Muller led the way for Redlands with a patient half-century at the top of the order before Simon Milenko and Chris McBride made their mark on the game with 40 and 43 respectively.
Tigers cruised past South Brisbane's first innings total of 182 just five wickets down and were eventually dismissed for 233 with a 51-run lead.
George Garrett claimed two second innings wickets in his final appearance for Redlands before his return to the UK for pre-season with county club Warwickshire.
Milenko and spinner Jasper Sumner also claimed a wicket each as South Brisbane finished the day on 4/77.
Second grade played out a hard-fought draw against South Brisbane away from home thanks in the main to a long vigil at the crease from stalwart Cameron French.
French scored 91 from 155 balls as Redlands were held to 8/261 in pursuit of the home side's 320 at Norman Gray Oval. Michael Nicol also chimed in with a valuable half-century.
The Tigers women's third grade side have secured a spot in the finals and the minor premiership after downing Hornets in Ipswich.
Evie Massingham (68) and Alex Fisher (42) put on an impressive display of batting in the middle order to help Redlands post 6/196 from 35 overs.
Fisher backed up her batting performance in the field, claiming 3/14 from six overs as Tigers knocked over the home side for just 72.
Redlands finished top of the Rebecca McCoombes Cup ladder after the regular season with seven wins and four losses to their name.
Read more local sport news here
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.