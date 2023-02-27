A child has been airlifted to hospital after a near drowning at North Stradbroke Island over the weekend.
The girl, whose age could not be confirmed, was taken to the Queensland Children's Hospital in a critical condition.
A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the child and a man were both transported to hospital after the incident.
Paramedics were called to the scene at South Gorge beach, Point Lookout at 11.26am on Saturday, February 25.
The Redland City Bulletin understands the girl fell from rocks and into the water below.
Footage of the incident shows rescuers rushing to the scene on jet skis as people watch on from the gorge above.
Paramedics took the man to the Marie Rose Centre at Dunwich before he was transported to Brisbane's Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.
The female child was in a critical condition when airlifted to hospital, according to QAS.
Read more local news here
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.