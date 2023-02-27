Redland City Bulletin

Girl airlifted to hospital after near drowning on North Stradbroke Island

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated February 27 2023 - 5:42pm, first published 5:30pm
A girl was airlifted to hospital after a near drowning at Point Lookout.

