A Redlands student has made giant strides towards working in healthcare after graduating from Alexandra Hills TAFE with a nursing diploma and an award to boot.
Megan Lockhart was awarded Graduate of the Year this month for the exceptional skills and knowledge she showcased throughout her studies.
The Redlands local began studying a diploma of nursing at the Alexandra Hills TAFE campus after her infant daughter's sudden and tragic death.
"I knew that if I could get through that, I could get through anything, and I was motivated to become the nurse I always wanted to be and help others," Ms Lockhart said.
"I used to think that studying to be a nurse would be too hard for me, but after overcoming the heartbreak of losing my little girl, studying seemed easy - so I just went for it."
Ms Lockhart, who received her award at a graduation ceremony in Brisbane this month, now intends to continue her education at university where she will study a bachelor of nursing.
"Now that I've started studying, I'll always be learning. I love knowing how things work and want even more knowledge, a deeper understanding of healthcare and more responsibility within this industry," she said.
"TAFE Queensland helped me realise my potential, and I now know I can do anything."
More than 1000 TAFE Queensland students farewelled their studies at graduation ceremonies in Brisbane last week.
TAFE Queensland's Brisbane general manager Brent Kinnane said graduation day brought up mixed emotions for students and staff.
"It is always wonderful to see our students reach the summit of their training and head out into the world of work or further study, enthusiastic and confident for the future," he said.
"But there's also a hint of sadness as we say goodbye to our wonderful students, as they leave us to fulfil their career aspirations, and we wish the very best in the years ahead.
"My hope for all of our graduates is that they use the skills and knowledge gained here to create exciting, fulfilling and happy lives for themselves and their families."
Ms Lockhart said she was using her experience to show her other two children that positive outcomes could come from tragedy.
"TAFE's hands-on environment gave me the balance of theory and practical classes, and as my skills developed, my confidence was boosted," she said.
"My teachers taught us how to apply the theory in the practical classes in the nursing labs, wards with simulated patients that are as close to real life as possible.
"My teachers were registered nurses with decades of experience, which helped me learn the required skills to graduate."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
