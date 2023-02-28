Redland City Bulletin

Nursing student Megan Lockhart awarded TAFE Queensland Graduate of the Year

By Jordan Crick
Updated February 28 2023 - 4:26pm, first published 4:00pm
Nursing student Megan Lockhart was awarded Graduate of the Year for her outstanding achievements while studying at Alexandra Hills TAFE. Picture supplied

A Redlands student has made giant strides towards working in healthcare after graduating from Alexandra Hills TAFE with a nursing diploma and an award to boot.

