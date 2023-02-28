Redlands bank operator Daniel Connor says his Victoria Point Bank of Queensland branch is here to stay as community frustrations grow over other banks shutting up shop across the city.
Mr Connor, who has owned BOQ at Victoria Point Shopping Centre since 2002, said he recognised the importance of physical branches and believed they were an essential service for many in the community.
Several banking giants have closed their Redlands branches in recent years, including the likes of Westpac, ANZ, Suncorp and St George, sparking public backlash and forcing customers online.
The closures have been of particular concern for the city's elderly population, many of whom cannot access internet banking and rely on over the counter transactions.
Commonwealth Bank is latest to announce it is axing one of its Redlands stores, with its Victoria Point branch set to close on March 10 after a review found it had experienced a significant dip in customer demand.
A spokeswoman said the branch closure was a "difficult decision" but was necessary as it had experienced a 42 per cent drop in transactions over the five years before the coronavirus pandemic.
Mr Connor, who is owner-operator of BOQ Victoria Point, said there was a growing reliance on digital platforms but many customers still preferred visiting their local branch.
"This is especially the case for areas like the Redlands, which is why we understand the real need to keep branches open," he said.
"We recognise the positive impact of our physical branch in being an essential service for many."
Bank of Queensland is increasing its footprint in metro and regional areas, helped by the owner-manager model which is in place at 116 of its 153 locations nationwide.
Mr Connor said customers reported that having a branch near their home offered them "peace of mind".
He told the Redland City Bulletin last year that customers were still queuing out the door at his branch.
"Over the last 20 years we have been open on Saturdays to be as available as possible for locals," Mr Connor said.
"We've also been growing our team and have hired two more locals this year which will make 12 staff members all up.
"We see our branch as part of the fabric of the Redlands community and are proud of how we have been able to support our customers over the years to reach some amazing milestones ..."
Read more local news here
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.