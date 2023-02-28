Redland City Bulletin

Victoria Point Bank of Queensland owner-manager Daniel Connor declares branch is here to stay

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated February 28 2023 - 4:34pm, first published 4:00pm
Bank of Queensland has been servicing its cutomers at Victoria Point for more than two decades.

Redlands bank operator Daniel Connor says his Victoria Point Bank of Queensland branch is here to stay as community frustrations grow over other banks shutting up shop across the city.

JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

