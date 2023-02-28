Bowman MP Henry Pike has slammed the Labor government's proposed changes to superannuation.
The Prime Minister announced the federal government would double the tax rate paid by Australians with superannuation account balances worth more than $3 million.
Treasurer Jim Chalmers says the move is about budget repair.
Mr Pike said the changes are a broken election promise.
"Before the election, Labor promised they wouldn't change superannuation rules. Today we have discovered this is just another broken promise," he said.
"While some may feel that these changes won't affect them, there is a fundamental principle at stake here: that super is your money, not the government's."
Mr Albanese disputed the changes were a broken promise as they would only happen after the next election.
Labor will take to the next election a proposal to raise, from 2025-26, the concessional tax rate to 30 per cent on future earnings for super balances above $3 million.
"You will have noticed that's beyond this term. It's after the next election. It's also not retrospective. It applies to future earnings," Prime Minister Albanese said.
"This reform will strengthen the system by making it more sustainable. The savings from reducing these tax breaks will contribute $900 million to the bottom line over the forward estimates. And some $2 billion when it is operating on a full-year period. This is an important reform."
Mr Pike railed against the Prime Minister's claims.
"It is completely disingenuous for Albanese to try to pitch the current superannuation tax rates as some sort of overly-generous tax concession. They are not," he said.
"The Labor Government sees super savings as their own pocket money.
"Once Labor begins increasing taxes on some superannuation balances, it is only a matter of time before they start working progressively down to more modest balances."
The 15 per cent rate continues for balances under $3 million and there will still be no cap on what people can contribute to their superannuation.
The change is expected to apply to around 80,000 people, which is 0.5 per cent of the Australian population.
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor at Australian Community Media of four Queensland mastheads, the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times, Beaudesert Times and the North West Star in Mount Isa. I am also the editor of the Northern Territory masthead, The Katherine Times. I was a Senior Journalist at the Glen Innes Examiner before becoming the editor of the Young Witness, then the Daily Liberal and then seven suburban mastheads in southeast Sydney, including St George and Sutherland Shire Leader. I was a Radio Broadcaster/Presenter on Bay FM, a Music Journalist, a Travel Blogger, a Film and Television Analyst/Writer and a Political Commentator. I was a serious musician, but now I am just an enthusiastic hobbyist.
