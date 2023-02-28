So It Goes: Gone but not forgotten

There was a time when I couldn't plan to do anything with my parents without them first checking the funeral notices.
Those notices became the social bones of their week, flitting from one funeral to the next, professional mourners in fact, tea cups held aloft, words of comfort and offers of help falling like biscuit crumbs.
I grew up with a mother who would read the classifieds over breakfast, tut tutting about this person or that, bewailing the fate of a child, a neighbour of a friend of a friend, and occasionally rejoicing over an impending nuptial or birth.
Our breakfast conversation was like my daily grapefruit - sour on the inside but sugared on the outside.
And then over time, for my parents at least, their social calendar freed up, but they had no one left to socialise with. That's one of the downsides of living into your 90s and watching all your favourite people go before you do.
It pains me to even compare myself to their situation and I am definitely not there. I don't even subscribe to the paper with all the classifieds. And funerals are still something of a rarity (thank heavens) but lately I have felt like I am on the verge.
Death it seems has caught up with me and I have been spreading my own biscuit crumb platitudes about, with a number of unexpected deaths over the past few months.
On a side note and probably because I have only sat in the front seat of a funeral once, I quite enjoy a funeral. This does not demean the great tragedy that is death, but alongside that tragedy is a celebration of life and the stories of the people who have lived them. I find it simply amazing that a person who I feel I know so well has so many complexities and within their lives are people who know them in such different ways.
Once, I went to a funeral of the wife of a work colleague of my husband. She was a woman I had only talked to at work parties and I liked our chats, but I didn't know her well. At her funeral though I realised that she was a person I would have very much liked to hang out with more. We shared such common ground and I never knew.
And so I steer myself back to those people who I have in fact shared friendships with and have now gone. I add to this the deaths of so many of my icons over the past few months. Gone are Burt Bacharach, Olivia Newton-John, Sidney Poitier, Pope Benedict XVI and even the Queen.
And as much as I didn't know these people, they were with me as I grew up - on the radio, on the front of magazines and in the newspapers our fish and chips were wrapped in.
It makes me wonder about ageing, friends and life in general. It makes me sad and determined and a little bit nostalgic.
